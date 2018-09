Sept 7 (Reuters) - Lloyd’s of London said on Friday it had appointed John Neal as its chief executive officer and he would take up his position on Oct. 15.

Neal, who was most recently the chief executive at Australia-based QBE Insurance Group, will take over from the commercial insurance market’s first female CEO, Inga Beale. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; editing by Simon Jessop)