LONDON, June 29 (Reuters) - Lloyd’s of London Chief Executive Inga Beale will leave the British commercial insurance market later this year, trade publication The Insurance Insider said on Friday.

Chairman Bruce Carnegie-Brown plans to bring in his own chief executive, the publication added.

Beale was appointed chief executive in January 2014, while Carnegie-Brown became chairman in July 2017.

A Lloyd’s of London spokesman declined to comment. (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Simon Jessop)