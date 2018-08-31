UPDATE 1-Lloyd's of London Brexit chief quits for insurer Everest

(Adds details, background)

By Carolyn Cohn

LONDON, Aug 31 (Reuters) - The head of Lloyd’s of London’s Brexit operations is leaving to join Everest Insurance, the specialist UK insurance market said on Friday.

Lloyd’s’ chief commercial officer Vincent Vandendael will join Bermuda-based Everest in early 2019 as chief executive for international insurance, Lloyd’s said in a statement.

Vandendael was responsible for setting up Lloyd’s’ Brussels subsidiary to serve its European customers after Britain leaves the European Union. The subsidiary is due to start operating by January 2019.

Lloyd’s houses more than 80 syndicate members in its City of London building and specialises in complex insurance risks.

Vandendael’s departure follows that of chief executive Inga Beale, who resigned in June.

“Lloyd’s’ international network has flourished under Vincent’s leadership,” Beale said in the statement, pointing to expansion into emerging markets like China, Dubai and Singapore.

Due to a record year for insurance losses from natural catastrophes, the 300-year-old Lloyd’s market suffered a two billion pound ($2.6 billion) loss in 2017.

Chief financial officer John Parry also resigned earlier this year.

Lloyd’s is putting pressure on syndicates to cut poorly-performing business and Reuters reported this month that it is reviewing all aspects of its business.

Vandendael joined Lloyd’s in December 2012. His departure date has not been fixed, Lloyd’s said.