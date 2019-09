LONDON, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Lloyd’s of London reported a pre-tax profit of 2.3 billion pounds ($2.87 billion) in the first half of 2019 on Thursday, helped by a cutback in underperforming business.

The results at the 330-year old insurance market, which represent earnings from its 99 member syndicates, compare with a profit of 0.6 billion pounds a year earlier.