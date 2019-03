LONDON, March 27 (Reuters) - Lloyd’s of London recorded a loss of 1 billion pounds ($1.32 billion) in 2018 due to major natural catastrophes, it said on Wednesday.

The 330-year old insurance market suffered a 2 billion pound loss in 2017. ($1 = 0.7588 pounds) (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Iain Withers)