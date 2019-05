LONDON, May 2 (Reuters) - Senior lawmakers have questioned whether Britain’s highest paid bank CEO, Lloyds boss Antonio Horta-Osorio, is receiving too generous pension and share awards.

The heads of Britain’s work and pensions and business committees wrote a joint letter to Lloyds querying whether the level of awards were fair.

Horta-Osorio had a 2018 pay package worth 6.3 million pounds ($8.2 million). ($1 = 0.7676 pounds) (Reporting by Iain Withers Editing by David Goodman)