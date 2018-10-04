FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
October 4, 2018 / 10:07 AM / Updated an hour ago

Britain's CMA toughens action against Lloyds Bank over PPI

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Britain’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has demanded Lloyds Banking Group toughen its procedures around mis-sold payment protection insurance (PPI) after it accused the bank of breaching its current arrangements.

Lloyds, which has already paid out 18 billion pounds ($23.37 billion) in compensation as a result of the scandal, will need to provide more detailed information on its compliance with the CMA’s directions and take measures to ensure its systems and monitoring are robust.

$1 = 0.7704 pounds Reporting by Emma Rumney, editing by Sinead Cruise

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.