Businessman publishes confidential report on fraud at Lloyds unit

LONDON, June 19 (Reuters) - A Scottish businessman and frequent critic of Britain’s big banks on Tuesday published a confidential report by a former Lloyds Banking Group manager into a fraud at the bank’s HBOS Reading unit.

The report, which alleges misconduct by Lloyds and HBOS executives over the handling of the fraud, was written in 2013 and has been the subject of debate among some British lawmakers in recent weeks, who last week urged the bank to publish it.

The report was published online by Neil Mitchell, a campaigner against banks including Lloyds and Royal Bank of Scotland, whom he accuses of mistreating some of their business customers.

Lloyds had no immediate comment to make on the publication. The bank has previously said it handed the report to regulators and the police in 2013 when it was completed. (Reporting By Lawrence White and Emma Rumney, editing by Sinead Cruise)