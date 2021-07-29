Lloyds swings to half-year profit, announces dividend

LONDON, July 29 (Reuters) - Lloyds Banking Group swung to a first-half profit on Thursday and announced an interim dividend, boosted by a house buying frenzy and improved economic outlook in Britain.

Lloyds posted pre-tax profits of 3.9 billion pounds ($5.43 billion) for the six months to June, ahead of the 3.1 billion pounds average of analyst forecasts compiled by the bank.

The bank had posted a first-half loss of 602 million pounds the previous year, after setting aside billions to cover potential bad loans due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lloyds also announced a 0.67 pence interim dividend. ($1 = 0.7178 pounds) (Reporting by Iain Withers and Lawrence White Editing by Rachel Armstrong)