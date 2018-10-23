Britain's Lloyds bank and Schroders to launch joint venture

LONDON, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Britain’s Lloyds Banking Group and Schroders said on Tuesday they had struck a multi-billion pound wealth management alliance in a milestone deal aimed at changing the way Britons save and invest.

Under terms of the deal, Lloyds, one of Britain’s biggest banks, and Schroders will launch a financial planning joint venture, while the blue chip asset manager will also win a lucrative 80 billion pound investment contract from the lender. (Reporting by Emma Rumney, editing by Sinead Cruise)