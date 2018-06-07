FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 7, 2018 / 3:52 PM / Updated 11 minutes ago

Lloyds to sell its remaining Standard Life Aberdeen stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 7 (Reuters) - Lloyds Banking Group will sell its remaining 97.7 million shares in Standard Life Aberdeen, representing 3.3 percent of the shares of the asset manager, Bank of America Merrill Lynch which is running the deal said on Thursday.

The deal follows Lloyds cancelling its 109 billion pound mandate with Standard Life earlier this year, citing competition concerns following the 11 billion pounds merger of Aberdeen Asset Management and Standard Life. (Reporting by Lawrence White Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

