LONDON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Lloyds Banking Group has agreed a deal to buy Zurich Insurance’s UK workplace pensions and savings business, the bank said on Thursday.

The business has 15 billion pounds ($19.82 billion) in assets under administration and around 500,000 customers, Lloyds said in a statement.

Lloyds has not disclosed the price for the deal, a spokeswoman said. ($1 = 0.7569 pounds) (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn and Emma Rumney; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)