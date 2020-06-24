Westlaw News
June 24, 2020 / 7:01 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

U.S. appeals court says $3.76 not too small for standing

Jonathan Stempel

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Wednesday said a $3.76 claim was not too small to support standing, and reversed a judge’s dismissal of a proposed class action accusing a women’s clothing retailer of improperly charging sales taxes to Alaska customers.

In an unsigned 3-0 decision, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Anchorage said the temporary inability to use one’s own money was a concrete injury sufficient to support standing under Article III of the U.S. Constitution.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2A1kULl

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below