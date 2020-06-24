U.S. appeals court says $3.76 not too small for standing

A federal appeals court on Wednesday said a $3.76 claim was not too small to support standing, and reversed a judge’s dismissal of a proposed class action accusing a women’s clothing retailer of improperly charging sales taxes to Alaska customers.

In an unsigned 3-0 decision, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Anchorage said the temporary inability to use one’s own money was a concrete injury sufficient to support standing under Article III of the U.S. Constitution.

