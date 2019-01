LONDON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange (LME) will launch seven new cash-settled futures contracts on March 11, including hot-rolled coil steel and alumina, it said on Thursday.

The exchange, the world’s oldest and largest market for industrial metals, also said in a statement that it expected to launch a lithium contract in the fourth quarter. The LME is owned by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. (Reporting by Eric Onstad; Editing by Alexander Smith)