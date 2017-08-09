LME plans to cut fees on short-dated trades to revive volume- HKEX

LONDON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange (LME) plans to reduce fees on short-dated trades to boost volumes, the chief of the exchange’s Hong Kong owner said on Wednesday after results showed LME activity slumped again in the first half.

LME owner Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (HKEX) also planned to claw back revenue from over the counter (OTC) business that has deserted the LME, HKEX Chief Executive Charles Li said.

“One of the factors why volumes have declined is that we have increased the fees across the board,” Li told a results presentation.

Average daily volume of metals contracts on the LME in the first six months fell 6 percent to 597,542 lots after volumes slid by 7.7 percent last year.

While overall HKEX core profit climbed 14 percent in the first half, its commodities segment, consisting almost entirely of the LME, posted a 14 percent fall in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA).

The LME boosted fees by an average of 31 percent in January 2015, although it reduced fees last year for short-dated carry trades - deals between tomorrow and 15 days - as volumes of those trades were hit particularly hard.

That failed to stem the slide in volumes of short-dated trades and metals industry sources told Reuters in June that another cut in fees was expected in coming months.

“The short carry is not really where we should be making the money...So now we will rebalance that and that will hopefully bring the volume back meaningfully in that particular sector,” Li said on Wednesday.

Li did not give details about how much fees would be cut or when it would be announced.

Volumes for aluminium tom/next trades -- used to roll positions forward on a daily basis -- have crashed 40 percent since the final quarter of 2014 to just below 250,000 lots or 6.25 million tonnes in the first quarter of this year.

Li also said the LME would seek to create revenue from business that had left the LME and gone OTC.

“A lot of the volume has gone OTC,” Li said.

“In the future we will find ways to work out an equitable way with our members for that revenue to begin to flow back to the exchange where it rightly belongs.”

Li did not give details, but in a discussion paper released in April, the LME floated the possibility of the exchange creating an “OTC-cleared solution”.

The results of the discussion paper are expected to be released in early September. (Reporting by Eric Onstad; editing by Susan Thomas)