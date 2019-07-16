London Metal Exchange adds Huayou's cobalt to its approved list

LONDON, July 16 (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange (LME) has added cobalt metal produced by Quzhou Huayou Cobalt New Material to its list of approved brands for delivery against its physical contract, the exchange said on Tuesday.

Other Chinese companies producing cobalt approved for delivery against the LME contract, launched in 2010, include Jinchuan Group, Yantai Cash Industrial and GEM (Jiangsu) Cobalt Industry, according to the LME website.