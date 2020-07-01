UPDATE 1-LME seeks to boost options market with new electronic system

(Adds details, quotes)

LONDON, July 1 (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange (LME) launched a consultation on Wednesday about plans to boost options trading through simpler rules and a new electronic trading system.

The exchange, the world’s oldest and largest market for industrial metals, said in a statement it planned to develop a new electronic trading platform that would allow broader participation in options trading.

The platform will have “built-in functionalities designed specifically to support options trading”, said Robin Martin, LME head of market development.

The consultation, which will last until July 29, will seek feedback on proposed changes, including moving to option quotes based on volatility instead of the current system in which they are based on premiums, the exchange said.

The LME, owned by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. , also said it planned to simplify and standardise the options market structure, including the expiry process, strike listing rules and tick sizes.

It was also considering launching new options contracts, but it did not say in which commodities.