LME to consider floor reopening after easing of UK lockdown

LONDON, June 23 (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange (LME) will examine whether the easing of social distancing restrictions in Britain from July 4 will apply to its shuttered open-outcry floor, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

Matthew Chamberlain told an online seminar that the 143-year old exchange would like to reopen its trading floor as soon as possible, if government guidelines permit it. It was closed on March 23 due to COVID-19 restrictions.

