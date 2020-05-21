Basic Materials
LME open-outcry ring cannot reopen under social distancing -CEO

Eric Onstad, Pratima Desai

LONDON, May 21 (Reuters) - The open-outcry floor at the London Metal Exchange (LME) may remain closed for several more months because reopening is impossible under COVID-19 social distancing restrictions, the head of the exchange said.

LME Chief Executive Matthew Chamberlain also told Reuters the exchange was interested in potential merger and acquisition (M&A) activity, but nothing was on the agenda now due to difficult valuations.

“You cannot really have social distancing. We and our ring-dealing members just don’t see how that would work,” he said in an interview.

“It is certainly a possibility that if social distancing is required for many more months, then the ring is closed for many more months,” he added. (Reporting by Eric Onstad and Pratima Desai; Editing by Veronica Brown and Edmund Blair)

