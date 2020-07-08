LME trading floor to stay closed despite Britain's lockdown easing

LONDON, July 8 (Reuters) - The easing of social distancing in England will not allow the London Metal Exchange (LME) to reopen its open-outcry trading floor, which has been closed for more than three months, the exchange said on Wednesday.

The exchange, the world’s oldest and largest market for industrial metals, said last month it would examine whether it could reopen the floor, known as the ring, after the government announced less strict social distancing rules, which took effect on July 4. (Reporting by Eric Onstad. Editing by Jane Merriman)