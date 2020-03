LONDON, March 17 (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange (LME) plans to stop open-outcry trading next week and shift to its electronic system due to the coronavirus outbreak, it said on Tuesday.

In the meantime, the exchange will shift ring trading to its backup location outside of London on Wednesday, the world’s oldest and largest market for industrial metals added in a statement. (Reporting by Eric Onstad, editing by Louise Heavens)