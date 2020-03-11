Basic Materials
March 11, 2020 / 11:53 AM / Updated an hour ago

London Metal Exchange to test alternate ring trading site on Friday

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 11 (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange (LME) will move its open-outcry trading to a disaster recovery site northeast of London on Friday to test the operations, it said on Tuesday.

The exchange, the world’s oldest and largest market for industrial metals, said in a statement it tests the site in Chelmsford twice a year and that Friday’s move was not part of its coronavirus contingency planning.

The 143-year-old LME, owned by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd., runs the last open-outcry trading venue in Europe.

The exchange has said it has contingency plans to relocate or ditch open-outcry trading if the coronavirus outbreak worsens in Britain. (Reporting by Eric Onstad, editing by Louise Heavens)

