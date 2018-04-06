FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Basic Materials
April 6, 2018 / 4:15 PM / a day ago

LME plans no immediate changes to listing Rusal aluminium

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 6 (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange (LME) does not plan any immediate changes to listing Rusal’s brand of aluminium after the United States imposed sanctions on the Russian company, it said on Friday.

“It is for individual stakeholders on the LME to determine if particular brands are acceptable for their use given their legal or regulatory framework,” the exchange said in an emailed response to an enquiry.

The LME, the world’s oldest and largest market for industrial metals, said it would continue to monitor the situation. The exchange is owned by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. (Reporting by Eric Onstad; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.