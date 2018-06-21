FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 21, 2018 / 11:40 AM / in an hour

UPDATE 1-LME delists Worldwide Warehouse Solutions

LONDON, June 21 (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange has removed Worldwide Warehouse Solutions Singapore Pte Ltd (WWS) from its list of approved warehouses on a permanent basis, the exchange said in a release on Thursday.

“The LME has exercised its emergency powers to “suspend warrants issued in respect of metal held at WWS warehouses in the relevant locations as good delivery against LME contracts,” the LME said.

“WWS now has warehouses in New Orleans, St Louis, Antwerp and Vlissingen...the warehouses in Singapore have already been closed and the metal transferred,” LME said.

WWS was not available for immediate comment. (Reporting by Pratima Desai; editing by Jason Neely)

