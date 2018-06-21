UPDATE 1-LME delists Worldwide Warehouse Solutions

(Adds background, detail)

LONDON, June 21 (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange has removed Worldwide Warehouse Solutions Singapore Pte Ltd (WWS) from its list of approved warehouses on a permanent basis, the exchange said in a release on Thursday.

“The LME has exercised its emergency powers to “suspend warrants issued in respect of metal held at WWS warehouses in the relevant locations as good delivery against LME contracts,” the LME said.

“WWS now has warehouses in New Orleans, St Louis, Antwerp and Vlissingen...the warehouses in Singapore have already been closed and the metal transferred,” LME said.

