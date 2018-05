HONG KONG, May 17 (Reuters) - China’s Jinchuan Group International Resources plans to double its African copper and cobalt production in the next two to three years, its chief executive officer said on Thursday.

The company currently produces around 50,000 tonnes of copper and 5,000 tonnes of cobalt a year, Gao Tianpeng said at the LME Asia Week conference in Hong Kong. (Reporting by Melanie Burton and Tom Daly Editing by Manolo Serapio Jr.)