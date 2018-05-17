FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 17, 2018 / 9:23 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

China's Zhejiang Huayou targets more than 30,000 T in cobalt output

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, May 17 (Reuters) - China’s Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt Co is targeting cobalt production of more than 30,000 tonnes this year as it expands capacity in the Democratic Republic of Congo, a company executive said on Thursday.

“Our target for this year is to exceed 30,000 tonnes,” Frank Chen, vice president of the company, said on the sidelines of the LME Asia Week conference in Hong Kong. Last year’s output was around 20,000 tonnes, he added. (Reporting by Tom Daly Editing by Manolo Serapio Jr.)

