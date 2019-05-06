HKex to launch dollar-denominated mini contracts for base metals

HONG KONG, May 6 (Reuters) - The Hong Kong Futures Exchange (HKex) plans to launch dollar-denominated mini contracts for six base metals in the coming months, the head of market development at the London Metal Exchange (LME) said on Monday. The standardised monthly futures contracts will reference LME prices, and are being launched to “broaden access in the region for LME priced contracts,” Robin Martin told an industry event in Hong Kong.

