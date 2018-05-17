HKEX 'needs patience' to develop LME business with mainland China

HONG KONG- May 17 (Reuters) - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Chief Executive Charles Li said on Thursday that it will take time for the group to develop its metals business on the Chinese mainland.

This includes plans such as developing warehouses through the London Metal Exchange and its onshore commodity business in Qianhai.

“We need a lot of patience. We need to develop the relationship and trust,” Li said at a metals industry event in Hong Kong. (Reporting by Melanie Burton and Tom Daly; editing by Richard Pullin)