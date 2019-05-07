INTL FCStone expanding commodities market analysis team

HONG KONG, May 7 (Reuters) - Brokerage INTL FCStone is broadening its commodity analysis team to cover metals, agriculture and energy outside of the Americas an executive said on Tuesday.

INTL FCStone analysts will now cover commodity markets in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and also in Asia, said Rhona O’Connell, the head and first hire for the new team.

“The company has expanded its presence in Asia and EMEA and wants to develop market intelligence that clients will appreciate,” O’Connell told Reuters.

“As well as trading and hedging we will now have globally informed analysis across commodities and energy to support the client base,” she said on the sidelines of LME Week Asia.

O’Connell, who recently started at INTL FCStone, said the new team will be expanding in the coming months, but she declined to give a headcount of the new hires planned.

O’Connell was previously head of the GFMS research team at Thomson Reuters.

INTL FCStone is a ring dealing member of the London Metal Exchange and also a member of the NYMEX and COMEX exchanges. (Reporting by Shivani Singh; Editing by Tom Hogue)