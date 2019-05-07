Hong Kong stock exchange in official talks for metals warehousing in China - CEO

HONG KONG, May 7 (Reuters) - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (HKEX) Chief Executive Charles Li said on Tuesday that the bourse was in official talks about setting up warehouses in mainland China. “We have been talking about LME (London Metal Exchange) warehousing in China, it’s not going to be an easy subject,” said Li, speaking at an event in Hong Kong. “We are working with the Guandong government (to see) if we can experiment a pilot scheme for warehousing.” (Reporting by Tom Daly and Shivani Singh in HONG KONG Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)