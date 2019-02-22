MOVES-Bank of America Merrill Lynch's William Hillegass to join LMR Partners - Business Insider

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Bank of America Merrill Lynch's equity derivatives head for the Americas region, William Hillegass, is leaving the bank to join hedge fund LMR Partners, Business Insider reported read.bi/2T7n6si on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Hillegass joined BofA in 2017, after an eight-year stint at Barclays.

LMR Partners is a multi-strategy fund founded and run by former UBS traders Ben Levine and Stefan Renold, the news website reported.

BofA and LMR Partners did not immediately respond to request for comments. (Reporting by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)