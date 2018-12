LONDON, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker Seri Cemar is set to arrive at Britain’s Isle of Grain terminal on Dec. 11, according to Refinitiv Eikon shipping data.

The tanker, with a capacity of 150,000 cubic metres, is coming from the U.S. LNG terminal Cove Point in Maryland. (Reporting by Sabina Zawadzki; Editing by Mark Potter)