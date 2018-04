LONDON, April 16 (Reuters) - ** First liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipment from Perenco’s floating export plant in Cameroon delayed until late April - company spokesman Mark Antelme said. ** “The first cargo may be delayed until April 22/23 but it may also slip until the end of the month,” he said. ** First LNG cargoes were expected from Cameroon’s floating LNG export plant, developed by Norway’s Golar LNG, in early April. (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic, editing by David Evans)