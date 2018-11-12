TABLE-Global LNG export terminal projects awaiting FIDs

Company News
    LONDON, Nov 12 (Reuters) - The race is on for liquefied natural gas (LNG) producers to build
export terminals to meet soaring demand but the goalposts for financing these mega-projects have
shifted as the traditional relationship with LNG consumers has begun to disintegrate.

    Below is a list of select, large LNG export terminal projects with final investment
decisions (FIDs) expected by the end of next year. A full list of existing, under construction
 Country/Project     Companies           FID      Start-up    Capacity
                                         date     date        mtpa
 RUSSIA                                                       
 Sakhalin 2          Gazprom, Total      Q4 2018  2021         5.0
 Arctic LNG-2        Novatek, Total      Q2 2019  2022-2023   19.8
 Sakhalin 1          Rosneft, Exxon         2019               6.0
 Baltic LNG          Gazprom, Shell                           10.0
                                                              
 UNITED STATES                                                
 Jordan Cove         Pembina             Q4 2018               7.8
 Golden Pass         Exxon               Q4 2018  2023        15.0
 Driftwood           Tellurian           Q1 2019  2023        27.6
 Calcasieu Pass      Venture Global      Q1 2019              10.0
 Magnolia            LNG Ltd             Q1 2019  2023        10.0
 Lake Charles        Shell                  2019  2023         4.5
 Port Arthur         Sempra                 2019  2023        11.0
 Rio Grande          NextDecade             2019              17.0
 Plaquemines         Venture Global         2019  2023        20.0
 Delfin (offshore)   Delfin LNG                   2022        13.7
 Brownsville         Annova LNG                   2024         7.0
 Texas Brownsville   Texas LNG           H2 2019  2024         4.0
 Cameron Parish      Commonwealth LNG             2024         9.0
 Alaska              Alaska Gasline               2025        20.0
                                                              
 CANADA                                                       
 Goldboro            Pieridae Energy     Q4 2018  2023        10.0
 Woodfibre           RGE Group           Q1 2019  2023         2.1
 Kitimat             Chevron, Woodside                        10.0
 Kwispaa             Steelhead LNG          2020  2024        12.0
 Bear Head                                                     8.0
                                                              
 MEXICO                                                       
 Costa Azul          Sempra                 2019  2023         2.4
                                                              
 AFRICA                                                       
 Nigeria             NLNG                   2018               8.0
 Mauritania          BP                  Q4 2018  2021         2.5
 Mozambique          Anadarko            Q1 2019              12.0
 Mozambique          Exxon                  2019  2024        15.2
 Equatorial Guinea   Ophir                  2018               2.2
 Tanzania            Shell                                    30.0
                                                              
 MIDDLE EAST & ASIA                                           
 Qatar               QP                     2019  2023-2024   32.0
 Indonesia           Inpex                  2019               9.5
 Papua New Guinea    Exxon                  2019               8.0
                                                              
 

