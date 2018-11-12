TABLE-Global LNG export terminal projects awaiting FIDs

LONDON, Nov 12 (Reuters) - The race is on for liquefied natural gas (LNG) producers to build export terminals to meet soaring demand but the goalposts for financing these mega-projects have shifted as the traditional relationship with LNG consumers has begun to disintegrate. Below is a list of select, large LNG export terminal projects with final investment decisions (FIDs) expected by the end of next year. A full list of existing, under construction and planned U.S. export terminals is here. Country/Project Companies FID Start-up Capacity date date mtpa RUSSIA Sakhalin 2 Gazprom, Total Q4 2018 2021 5.0 Arctic LNG-2 Novatek, Total Q2 2019 2022-2023 19.8 Sakhalin 1 Rosneft, Exxon 2019 6.0 Baltic LNG Gazprom, Shell 10.0 UNITED STATES Jordan Cove Pembina Q4 2018 7.8 Golden Pass Exxon Q4 2018 2023 15.0 Driftwood Tellurian Q1 2019 2023 27.6 Calcasieu Pass Venture Global Q1 2019 10.0 Magnolia LNG Ltd Q1 2019 2023 10.0 Lake Charles Shell 2019 2023 4.5 Port Arthur Sempra 2019 2023 11.0 Rio Grande NextDecade 2019 17.0 Plaquemines Venture Global 2019 2023 20.0 Delfin (offshore) Delfin LNG 2022 13.7 Brownsville Annova LNG 2024 7.0 Texas Brownsville Texas LNG H2 2019 2024 4.0 Cameron Parish Commonwealth LNG 2024 9.0 Alaska Alaska Gasline 2025 20.0 CANADA Goldboro Pieridae Energy Q4 2018 2023 10.0 Woodfibre RGE Group Q1 2019 2023 2.1 Kitimat Chevron, Woodside 10.0 Kwispaa Steelhead LNG 2020 2024 12.0 Bear Head 8.0 MEXICO Costa Azul Sempra 2019 2023 2.4 AFRICA Nigeria NLNG 2018 8.0 Mauritania BP Q4 2018 2021 2.5 Mozambique Anadarko Q1 2019 12.0 Mozambique Exxon 2019 2024 15.2 Equatorial Guinea Ophir 2018 2.2 Tanzania Shell 30.0 MIDDLE EAST & ASIA Qatar QP 2019 2023-2024 32.0 Indonesia Inpex 2019 9.5 Papua New Guinea Exxon 2019 8.0 (Reporting by Sabina Zawadzki; Editing by Dale Hudson)