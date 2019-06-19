TABLE-Global LNG export terminals awaiting approval in 2019

LONDON, June 19 (Reuters) - U.S. energy company Anadarko has approved the construction of a $20 billion gas liquefaction and export terminal in Mozambique, reflecting a global boom in LNG trade. Its announcement late on Tuesday underscored the industry's conviction that global LNG demand, particularly in Asia, will rise sharply despite a slump in prices this year. But the race is on for LNG producers to approve their own projects before the market is deemed oversupplied. A total of 60 million tonnes a year (mtpa) in liquefaction capacity, including Anadarko's 12.88 mtpa, has now been given the go-ahead since October 2018, when Royal Dutch Shell signed off on its 14 mtpa LNG Canada project. That triggered a long-awaited wave of production project approvals. Projects approved since 2018 Country/Project Companies FID date Start-up Capacity date mtpa Mozambique LNG Anadarko June 2019 2024 12.88 Sabine Pass 6 (U.S.) Cheniere June 2019 2025 4.5 Calcasieu Pass (U.S.) Venture Global March 2019 2022 10.00 Golden Pass (U.S.) Exxon, QP Feb 2019 2024 16.00 Tortue (Senegal) BP, Kosmos Dec 2018 2022 2.5 LNG Canada Shell Oct 2018 2024 14.00 Corpus Christi 3 (U.S.) Cheniere May 2018 2021 5.0 Projects slated for approval Country/Project Companies FID Start-up Capacity date date mtpa RUSSIA Sakhalin 2 Train 3 Gazprom, Total 2019 2021 5.0 Arctic LNG-2 Novatek, Total Q2 2019 2023 19.8 Sakhalin 1 Rosneft, Exxon 2019 2025 6.0 UNITED STATES Jordan Cove Pembina 2019 2025 7.8 Freeport Train 4 Freeport Q2 2019 2023 5.1 Driftwood Tellurian H1 2019 2023 27.6 Magnolia LNG Ltd Q4 2019 2023 10.0 Lake Charles Shell 2019 2023 16.45 Port Arthur Sempra 2019 2023 11.0 Rio Grande NextDecade Q3 2019 2023 27.0 Plaquemines Venture Global H2 2019 2023 20.0 Brownsville Annova LNG Q4 2019 2024 7.0 Cameron Parish Commonwealth LNG 2024 9.0 CANADA Goldboro Pieridae Energy Q4 2019 2024 10.0 Woodfibre RGE Group Q2 2019 2023 2.1 MEXICO Costa Azul 1 Sempra 2019 2023 2.4 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA Nigeria NLNG 2018 8.0 Mozambique Exxon 2019 2024 15.2 Qatar QP 2019 2024 32.0 (Reporting by Sabina Zawadzki; Editing by Jan Harvey)