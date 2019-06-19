Company News
TABLE-Global LNG export terminals awaiting approval in 2019

    LONDON, June 19 (Reuters) - U.S. energy company Anadarko has
approved the construction of a $20 billion gas liquefaction and export terminal
in Mozambique, reflecting a global boom in LNG trade.
    Its announcement late on Tuesday underscored the industry's conviction that
global LNG demand, particularly in Asia, will rise sharply despite a slump in
prices this year.             
    But the race is on for LNG producers to approve their own projects before
the market is deemed oversupplied.
    A total of 60 million tonnes a year (mtpa) in liquefaction capacity,
including Anadarko's 12.88 mtpa, has now been given the go-ahead since October
2018, when Royal Dutch Shell signed off on its 14 mtpa LNG Canada
project. 
    That triggered a long-awaited wave of production project approvals.

    Projects approved since 2018
    
 Country/Project          Companies        FID date     Start-up  Capacity
                                                        date      mtpa
 Mozambique LNG           Anadarko         June 2019    2024      12.88
 Sabine Pass 6 (U.S.)     Cheniere         June 2019    2025       4.5
 Calcasieu Pass (U.S.)    Venture Global   March 2019   2022      10.00
 Golden Pass (U.S.)       Exxon, QP        Feb 2019     2024      16.00
 Tortue (Senegal)         BP, Kosmos       Dec 2018     2022       2.5
 LNG Canada               Shell            Oct 2018     2024      14.00
 Corpus Christi 3 (U.S.)  Cheniere         May 2018     2021       5.0
                                                                  
    
    Projects slated for approval
            
 Country/Project         Companies           FID      Start-up    Capacity
                                             date     date        mtpa
 RUSSIA                                                           
 Sakhalin 2 Train 3      Gazprom, Total         2019  2021         5.0
 Arctic LNG-2            Novatek, Total      Q2 2019  2023        19.8
 Sakhalin 1              Rosneft, Exxon         2019  2025         6.0
                                                                  
 UNITED STATES                                                    
 Jordan Cove             Pembina                2019  2025         7.8
 Freeport Train 4        Freeport            Q2 2019  2023         5.1
 Driftwood               Tellurian           H1 2019  2023        27.6
 Magnolia                LNG Ltd             Q4 2019  2023        10.0
 Lake Charles            Shell                  2019  2023        16.45
 Port Arthur             Sempra                 2019  2023        11.0
 Rio Grande              NextDecade          Q3 2019  2023        27.0
 Plaquemines             Venture Global      H2 2019  2023        20.0
 Brownsville             Annova LNG          Q4 2019  2024         7.0
 Cameron Parish          Commonwealth LNG             2024         9.0
                                                                  
 CANADA                                                           
 Goldboro                Pieridae Energy     Q4 2019  2024        10.0
 Woodfibre               RGE Group           Q2 2019  2023         2.1
                                                                  
 MEXICO                                                           
 Costa Azul 1            Sempra                 2019  2023         2.4
                                                                  
 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA                                             
 Nigeria                 NLNG                   2018               8.0
 Mozambique              Exxon                  2019  2024        15.2
 Qatar                   QP                     2019  2024        32.0
                                                                  
 

