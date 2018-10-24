Gunvor's Clearlake Shipping charters Hoegh Gallant LNG vessel

LONDON, Oct 24 (Reuters) -

* Clearlake Shipping, a unit of Swiss-based energy trader Gunvor, has chartered the Hoegh Gallant vessel as a conventional LNG carrier, Hoegh LNG said

* Hoegh Gallant is a floating regasification and storage unit (FSRU) vessel, a type of LNG import terminal, which can also be used as a carrier

* Hoegh said last week it would be chartered to a third party after ending a contract in Egypt early

* Gunvor has said LNG is a priority for this year after increasing traded volumes to 7 million tonnes in 2017 from 4 million tonnes in 2016

* The 170,000-cubic metre Hoegh Gallant left the Suez canal last week and is heading for the U.S. Sabine Pass LNG export terminal, with an arrival date set for Nov. 6 (Reporting by Sabina Zawadzki, editing by David Evans)