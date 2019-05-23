Start-up of Bahrain LNG import terminal delayed to Q3

LONDON, May 23 (Reuters) - The start-up of the Bahrain liquefied natural gas (LNG) import terminal has been delayed to the third quarter this year from May, Teekay LNG Partners , which owns a share in the terminal, said in its financial results on Thursday.

Teekay said the terminal is still under construction, which has delayed the beginning of operations until Q3.

Bahrain LNG, which is developing the terminal, is jointly owned by the National Oil and Gas Authority (NOGA) of Bahrain, Teekay LNG Partners, Samsung Construction and Trading and the Gulf Investment Corp.

The terminal was initially scheduled to be completed and start supplying natural gas to the Bahrain network in the first quarter of 2019.

The chief executive of Bahrain’s NOGA then said in March the terminal would start commercial operations in May.

The terminal will house a floating storage unit (FSU), an offshore LNG receiving jetty and breakwater, a regasification platform, subsea gas pipelines from the platform to shore, an onshore gas receiving facility, and an onshore nitrogen production facility, according to the Bahrain LNG website.

The FSU, the Bahrain Spirit, arrived in the Persian Gulf in January and has been docked near Fujairah since then.

Bahrain LNG was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Ekaterina Kravtsova; editing by Nina Chestney)