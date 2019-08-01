Indonesia's Donggi Senoro LNG plant may cut 2019 output -director

JAKARTA, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s Donggi Senoro liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant may lower its 2019 output from an initial estimate of 43 cargoes due to the current low price for gas, Kurniawan Rahardjo, director at plant operator PT Donggi Senoro LNG said on Thursday.

Out of the estimated output, 31 to 32 cargoes already have committed long-term buyers, Rahardjo said, and six were sold in the spot market and the rest are not yet sold. In 2018, Donggi Senoro produced 41 cargoes of LNG with eight cargoes sold to the spot market.

“Production outlook to the year end may be lower than 43 cargoes,” he said. “We will continue to monitor price, which may improve toward the winter time.”