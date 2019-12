LONDON, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Commodities trader Vitol has signed a 10-year deal with Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) to buy 500,000 tonnes of LNG per year starting in October 2021.

The sales and purchase agreement was signed on Dec. 11, Vitol said.

Volumes will be purchased from Trains 1, 2 and 3 of NLNG plant at Bonny which have been remarketed as some of the current Nigeria’s contracts are due to expire.