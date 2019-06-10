Falih: Saudi Aramco extends offer to buy stake in Arctic LNG 2 - TASS

MOSCOW, June 10 (Reuters) - Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said Saudi Aramco had extended its offer to join Russian gas producer Novatek’s Arctic LNG 2 project and that he hoped Novatek would agree to it, TASS news agency reported on Monday.

Falih told TASS in an interview Saudi Aramco was also studying Russian energy giants Rosneft and Gazprom’s LNG projects and that Saudi Arabia might be interested in investing in Russian petrochemical company Sibur. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by)