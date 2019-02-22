Consumer Goods and Retail
February 22, 2019 / 10:05 AM / Updated an hour ago

Repsol signs supply deal for Brittany Ferries' new LNG ship

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 22 (Reuters) -

* Spanish energy company Repsol has signed an agreement with Brittany Ferries to deliver liquefied natural gas (LNG) to its Spanish operations, it said on Friday.

* Under the agreement, Repsol will install a fixed quayside LNG storage and supply system in one of Brittany Ferries’ two Spanish ports - Santander or Bilbao. Repsol will then supply LNG bunker fuel to Brittany Ferries’ new LNG-powered cruise ship Salamanca during the ship’s routes between Britain and Spain.

* The supply of LNG will begin in 2022 after Salamanca’s entry into service. It will be Britrany Ferries’ second LNG-powered ship. (Reporting by Nina Chestney Editing by David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below