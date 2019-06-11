UPDATE 1-Shell ships first LNG cargo from Australia's Prelude

* Prelude seals Australia as world’s top LNG exporter

* Prelude marks last of Australia’s $200 bln LNG boom

* Start-up comes as LNG market suffers glut (Adds LNG projects and market context)

By Sonali Paul

MELBOURNE, June 11 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell on Monday shipped the long-awaited first cargo of liquefied natural gas from its Prelude floating LNG plant off northwest Australia, sealing Australia’s position as the world’s top LNG exporter.

Prelude’s start-up marks the end of a $200 billion LNG construction boom in Australia over the past decade, during which eight LNG plants were built on the country’s eastern and northwestern coasts.

Prelude’s first cargo had been targeted for 2018, but has been delayed as the company tackled a string of teething problems at the world’s biggest floating vessel, a 490-metre long (1,600 ft) ship.

“Today’s first shipment of LNG departed from Prelude FLNG, safely,” Shell’s integrated gas and new energies director, Maarten Wetselaar, said in a statement.

The shipment on the Valencia Knutsen LNG tanker is going to customers in Asia, Shell said.

Prelude will produce 3.6 million tonnes a year of LNG. The start-up comes just as spot LNG prices have sunk to more than three-year lows, as new projects in Australia and the United States have boosted global supply over the past year, while demand in Asia was dented by a mild winter.