October 18, 2018 / 7:27 AM / Updated an hour ago

Hoegh Gallant LNG carrier leaves Egypt, sets U.S. destination

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker Hoegh Gallant has left its mooring in Egypt, where it had been used as a floating import terminal since 2015, and set course for the U.S. Sabine Pass production facility, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

Hoegh LNG said earlier this week it agreed an early termination of a contract with Egypt to use Hoegh Gallant as a floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) and would instead charter the vessel to a third party as a regular LNG carrier.

Reporting by Sabina Zawadzki; editing by Jason Neely

