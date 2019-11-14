Argentina's YPF sells first commercial LNG cargo to Petrobras - sources

SINGAPORE/LONDON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Argentine oil company YPF SA has sold its first commercial liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo to Brazilian state energy firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA, known as Petrobras, three industry sources said on Thursday.

YPF closed on Nov. 6 a tender to sell 2.1 trillion British thermal units (Tbtu) of LNG for loading from FLNG Tango, the liquefaction vessel off Bahia Blanca.

The cargo loaded from the facility on Oct. 26 on the LNG tanker Excalibur. The vessel is now on the move, Refinitiv shipping data showed.

Argentina, typically an importer of LNG, started exporting the chilled fuel from the Vaca Muerta shale play this year.

The price in the tender was not immediately confirmed. (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan in SINGAPORE and Ekaterina Kravtsova in LONDON; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)