UPDATE 1-Turkey's Botas seeks 70 LNG cargoes for 2020-2023 delivery - sources

LONDON, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Turkish state energy company Botas is looking to buy 70 cargoes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) for delivery over 2020-2023, two trade sources said on Tuesday.

The tender was issued on Friday, one source said, two days after the United States lifted sanctions against Turkish ministries, including the energy ministry, and senior government officials.

The sanctions were imposed earlier in October in response to Turkey’s military offensive in northern Syria.

The LNG tender will close on Nov. 8.

Heavily dependent on gas imports from Russia, Turkey is aiming to reduce imports from the country and diversify its gas sources. It has already reduced flows from Russia’s Gazprom significantly this year, while increasing LNG purchases and gas imports from Azerbaijan.

Botas buys LNG on a long-term basis from Nigeria and Algeria. The contract with Nigeria expires in 2021, while a deal with Algeria’s Sonatrach runs until late 2024. There is also a mid-term contract with Qatargas expiring next year. (Reporting by Ekaterina Kravtsova; Editing by Mark Potter)