Japan's Tohoku Electric to buy Mozambique LNG

TOKYO, Oct 15 (Reuters) -

* Tohoku Electric Power Co said it had signed the first contract by a Japanese buyer to procure up to 280,000 tonnes per year of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Mozambique LNG project for 15 years from the start of production in the early 2020s.

* The contract was signed with a company set up by Mozambique LNG project participants such as Anadarko Petroleum, the company said.

* Says the cargoes would be bought on a delivered ex-ship (DES) basis.

* The deal marks first purchase of long-term LNG from continental Africa for Tohoku Electric. The company signed a basic agreement on the deal in December 2017. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)