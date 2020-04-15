Indonesia's Pertamina reissues tender for two U.S. June LNG cargoes - sources

SINGAPORE/LONDON, April 15 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s Pertamina has re-issued a tender for two liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes loading in the United States in June, three industry sources said on Wednesday.

In the original tender held earlier this month, Pertamina offered cargoes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis from Cheniere Energy’s Corpus Christi plant in the United States.

The tender was cancelled due to low bids, one of the sources said. The current tender closes on June 16, another source said. (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan and Ekaterina Kravtsova. Editing by Jane Merriman)