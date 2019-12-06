Cameron LNG says its force majeure issue is resolved

ROME, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Electrical issues that prompted a force majeure at Cameron LNG’s U.S. liquefied natural gas plant in September are now resolved, Cameron LNG spokeswoman told Reuters on Friday.

“Cameron LNG does not comment on specific production activities; however, we can confirm the Train 1 electrical issue reported in mid-September has been resolved,” the spokewoman said.

“Cargoes continue to be loaded according to lifting schedules agreed with our customers,” she added. (Reporting by Ekaterina Kravtsova Editing by David Goodman)