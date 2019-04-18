Corrections News
REFILE-Vitol moves LNG team to London

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 18 (Reuters) -

* Energy trading house Vitol is moving its trading team for liquefied natural gas (LNG) to London from Geneva, a Vitol spokeswoman said on Thursday.

* The LNG team headed by Pablo Galante Escobar is expected to start working in London in April.

* The relocation is onging and will be staggered, the spokeswoman said.

* The decision was made several months ago, with the space for LNG team allocated in Vitol’s new office in Victoria from early this year. (Reporting by Julia Payne, Ekaterina Kravtsova; Editing by Mark Potter)

