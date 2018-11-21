TABLE-Arc7 class Arctic vessels for Yamal LNG facility

Company News
    LONDON, Nov 21 (Reuters) - A new ice-breaking liquefied
natural gas (LNG) tanker of the Arc7 class has begun sea trials
by South Korea's Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering
(DSME) around the island of Geoje, Refinitiv Eikon data shows.
    The Nikolay Zubkov, formerly known as Hull DSME 2429, exited
DSME's port on Geoje on Tuesday and has zig-zagged across the
Korea Strait, the data showed. 
    Ship trials for previous Arc7 carriers now in operation have
lasted several months.
    The Arc7 tankers, for Novatek's Yamal LNG facility
in northern Russia, are able to cross the Northern Sea Route
eastwards to Asia during the summer and westwards to Europe
throughout the year without the help of ice-breaker ships.
    Yamal has been starting up faster than planned with output
only held back by the delivery of the tankers. 
    Once at full capacity of 17.5 million tonnes a year, Yamal
will be one of the biggest LNG export plants in the world.
 
    The table below shows the 15 ARC7 tankers on order and their
status.       
    
 Vessel                         Status               Operator
 Chris. de Margerie             In Operation         Sovcomflot
 Boris Vilkitsky                In Operation         Dynagas
 Vladimir Rusanov               In operation         MOL
 Fedor Litke                    In operation         Dynagas
 Eduard Toll                    In operation         Teekay
 Rudolf Samoylovich             In operation         Teekay
 Vladimir Vize                  In operation         MOL
 Georgiy Brusilov               Starting operations  Dynagas
 Boris Davydov (DSME 2428)      Sea trials           Dynagas
 Nikolay Zubkov (DSME 2429)     Sea trials           Dynagas
 Nikolay Yevgenov (DSME 2430)   Due Oct 29, 2019     Teekay
 Vladimir Voronin (DSME 2431)   Due Nov 29, 2019     Teekay
 DSME 2432                      Under construction   MOL
 Georgiy Ushakov (DSME 2433)    Due Jan 29, 2020     Teekay
 Yakov Gakkel (DSME 2434)       Due Feb 28, 2020     Teekay
 
